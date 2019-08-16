REVEALED: Fortuna Düsseldorf beat Manchester United to sign 18-year-old wonder-kid Kelvin Ofori

German Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf beat competition from giants Manchester United to sign Ghanaian whiz kid Kelvin Ofori, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

According to Sport Bild, Manchester United also wanted to sign the Right to Dream Academy graduate but would loan him out to a smaller club.

But the offer of playing first team football in a major European league like the Bundesliga was too tempting to turn down.

"I think we won the race to sign a very talented player for us. We hope that he will make it as fast as possible in the team," Fortuna Düsseldorf sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said about Ofori.

Ofori scored in extra-time on his competitive debut last Saturday In the come-from-behind 3-1 win at Villingen in the DFB Cup.