REVEALED: Ghana’s Samuel Owusu to earn staggering annual salary at Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha FC

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu will take home a bumper annual salary at new club Al-Fayha FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fahya FC paid $3 million to acquire the 23-year-old from Serbian side Čukarički.

Owusu joined the Orange outfit on a three-year deal on Monday for a fee reported to be $3 million.

According to sources close to GHANASoccernet.com, the tricky wideman will receive an annual salary of $600,000.

He is the seventh foreign player snapped by the vastly-rich club ahead of the new season.

Owusu started his professional career in 2014 after signing for Serbian side Radnik Sordolica.

He moved to Turkish side Genclerberligi before returning to the Serbian league to sign for Čukarički in 2017 where he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists last season.

He becomes the latest Ghanaian player to join the Saudi Arabia top-flight after compatriot Ernest Asante signed for Al-Hazem last week.