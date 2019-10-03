REVEALED: Osei Palmer discovered Ghana legend Michael Essien

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfried Kwaku Osei, popularly known as Palmer has revealed that he discovered Chelsea star Michael Essien.

The Ghana legend is said to have been spotted by the late astute football administrator Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh of Liberty Professionals fame who served as his godfather but it has now been established that he was unearthed by Osei Plamer.

In the launching of his manifesto on Wednesday in Accra, a page in his policy document has Michael Essien, Bernard Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo, Mathew Amoah, Kwame Pele Frimpong and Francis Jojo Bossman as the players he discovered at St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast.

Michael Essien is one of Ghana's finest and successful footballers. The 36-year-old who currently plies his trade in Azerbaijan won nine trophies with Chelsea including the Uefa Champions League.

Essien moved to Chelsea after a successful time in France with Lyon where he won four trophies.

For the national team, Essien contributed heavily to Ghana’s first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006.