REVEALED: Why Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was called 'Africa Maradona'

Historian Yaw Anokye Frimpong has explained why Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' was also known as 'Africa Maradona.'

Abedi earned various nicknames throughout his career due to his exceptional football skills, including dribbling, scoring, and passing.

In an interview with Kafui Dei, Yaw Anokye Frimpong shared how Abedi received the nicknames 'Pele' and 'Africa Maradona.'

According to Yaw, when Abedi first entered the football scene, his quick feet and agility drew comparisons to Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as PelÃ©.

As a result, Abedi was given the nickname 'Pele.'

Moreover, just like PelÃ©, who won the World Cup on his first attempt at the age of 18, Abedi won the AFCON title on his debut at the same age.

However, some fans noticed that Abedi possessed qualities similar to those of Argentine football great Diego Maradona - aggression and a never-say-die attitude. Thus, they began calling him the 'Africa Maradona.'

"He was a dribbling magician and incredibly aggressive," Yaw Anokye Frimpong stated.

"While Pele was an extraordinary footballer, he wasn't as fierce as Maradona.

"Therefore, although Abedi was named after Pele, he also merited the moniker 'Africa Maradona' for his tenacity and remarkable ability to score goals from unlikely angles."

Abedi Pele remains one of Ghana's most successful footballers, having become the first Ghanaian to win the Champions League and earning the African Player of the Year award three times.