Revenant Mathew Cudjoe scores in stoppage time to snatch equalizer for Dundee United

Whiz kid Mathew Cudjoe scored in successive Scottish Championship games after his last-gasp goal earned Dundee United a point against Dunfermline at home on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

The Ghana youth star rifled in the leveller in the 95th minute with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner to spark wild celebrations at Tannadice.

It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club.

Dunfermline, a newly promoted side, took a shock lead after an hour courtesy Craig Wighton who applied a a header from Josh Edwards' cross.

Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.