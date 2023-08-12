GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Revenant Mathew Cudjoe scores in stoppage time to snatch equalizer for Dundee United

Published on: 12 August 2023
Revenant Mathew Cudjoe scores in stoppage time to snatch equalizer for Dundee United
Matthew Cudjoe scored a late equalizer for Dundee United against Dunfermline.

Whiz kid Mathew Cudjoe scored in successive Scottish Championship games after his last-gasp goal earned Dundee United a point against Dunfermline at home on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

The Ghana youth star rifled in the leveller in the 95th minute with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner to spark wild celebrations at Tannadice.

It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club.

Dunfermline, a newly promoted side, took a shock lead after an hour courtesy Craig Wighton who applied a a header from Josh Edwards' cross.

Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.

Matthew Cudjoe

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more