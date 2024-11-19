Reviving youth national teams should be the starting point in fixing Ghana football – Charles Akonnor

Former Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor has urged the leaders of Ghana football to prioritize fixing the youth national teams following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

This is the first time in 21 years that the four-time African champions will miss the tournament, with the last missed edition being in 2004.

Many have pointed to various issues as the cause of the decline in Ghanaian football, but Akonnor, who was in charge of the team for 21 months between 2019 and 2021, believes the youth national teams are the main issue.

“We need to look at our youth football. If we don't do it now, we are already late,” the former Ghana captain told Joy FM.

“We have to look at our Under 17, Under 20, Under 20 the local Black Stars (the Black Stars B), and then the senior national team,

''If we don't start to really strategize how to go about it, we will continue to talk about it - the decline of Ghana football, like the way we are talking now. Where did the Asamoah Gyans, the Stephen Appiahs, and Laryea Kingstonsâ€¦ the best generation we have had (come from)?''

Ghana wrapped up the qualifiers with a 2-1 home defeat to Niger on Monday.