Rhian Brewster tells Hudson-Odoi to join him at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has told his former England U-17 teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi to join him at Anfield.

The 19-year old joking sent a message with the intent of luring the winger to Liverpool.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea after long talks with the player's representatives.

The England attacker has received interests from some of Europe's top clubs including Bayern Munich, who have had three bids rejected.

Hudson-Odoi, who is recovering from injury posted a video of himself doing keppie-Uppies, which had his teammate Trevor Chalobah replying," Sign it."

Brewster then jumped on the tweet to reply,"At Liverpool."

The Chelsea winger has been tipped for greatness after a blistering campaign last season that saw him make 24 appearances in the Blue shirt.

Following the departure of talisman Eden Hazard at the end of last season, the player with a Ghanaian heritage is seen as the heir to the Belgian forward.