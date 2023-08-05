Richard Boadu begins training with new club Al Ahly SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has begun training with his new club Al Ahly SC ahead of the upcoming Lybian football season.

Boadu who also featured for Medeama SC in the past was identified by the Lybian side who are aiming to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The dynamic midfielder who is expected to earn a salary of around $6000 per month has begun training and has shared his excitement about the commencement of work with his new team.

Allow yourself the ability to feel passion. New challenge starts @AlahlyLySc 🤍❤️🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/n3X9N8rEWA — Richard Boadu Agadas⚽️🇬🇭 (@BoaduAgadas8) August 5, 2023

After enjoying success in the Ghana Premier League with the Porcupine Warriors and Medeama, he is anticipated to play a significant role for the Libyans in the forthcoming campaign.

The 25-year-old joined Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/22 season and helped them end an eight-year trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League.

He was later named the captain of the Porcupine Warriors the following season and made significant contributions while playing 30 matches and found the back of the net twice in last season’s Ghana Premier League.

However, the season didn’t end as expected with the team settling for a fourth-place finish behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United.

He contributed with two goals, five assists, and earned eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with Asante Kotoko.