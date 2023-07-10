Richard Boadu elated to lead Asante Kotoko as captain

Richard Boadu has confessed that he is ecstatic to be named Asante Kotoko's captain after only a brief time at the club.

Following his arrival from Medeama SC in 2021, the 25-year-old has established himself as a major player for the team, and his devotion and determination have been rewarded with the captaincy.

Boadu won the Ghana Premier League title in his first season with the Porcupine Warriors, who were led by Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Following the departure of former skipper Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Boadu was named the team's new captain.

Boadu acknowledged his delight at being named Kotoko's captain, recognising that being a player for the club is not a simple assignment.

“Being an Asante Kotoko player itself is not easy. So, I was very happy when I was appointed captain of the side. It’s now in the records,” Boadu told Kumasi-based Kessben Sports.

“At some point, it’s scary because it comes with additional responsibility and pressure. As a player who was focused on handling that responsibility, I was okay with it because I wanted to do something to prove that I could do something great for Kotoko,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title but rather settled for a fourth-place finish behind champions Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United.