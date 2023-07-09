Richard Boadu opens up on life as Asante Kotoko captain

Asante Kotoko skipper, Richard Boadu aka ‘Agadas’ has revealed what being the captain of one of the most successful clubs in Ghana and Africa means to him.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Kotoko from Medeama in 2021, and won the Ghana Premier League in his debut season with the Porcupine Warriors. He quickly rose to the position of captain after the departure of former skipper, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail. Boadu has made 60 appearances for the Ghanaian giants, netting two goals in his two-year stay at the club.

“Being a Kotoko player itself is not easy. So, I was very happy when I was appointed captain of the side. It’s now in the records,” Boadu told Kumasi-based Kessben Sports.

“At some point it’s scary because it comes with additional responsibility and pressure. As a player who was focused on handling that responsibility, I was okay with it because I wanted to do something to prove that I could do something great for Kotoko,” he added.

By Suleman Asante