Alcorcon midfielder Richard Boateng has been named in the Segunda Division Team of the Week.

Boateng has been reward for his stupendous performance at the weekend as he was involved in two goals in Alcorcon's 4-2 win over Lugo.

He scored the club's first goal and assisted Daniel Romera to score the second goal.

The 27-year-old joined Alcorcon on a permanent deal after excelling on loan last season.

He has made three appearances thus far this season.