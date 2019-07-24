Richard Boateng named in Alcoron 29-man squad for the second phase of preseason in Marbella

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has been included in the 23-man squad of AD Alcoron for the second phase of their preseason in Marbella.

The midfielder, who extended his stay at the club for two more years took part in the team's first phase of preseason in Madrid.

But the team will move to Malaga to use the Marbella training facility, where they are lined up to play friendlies against Lleida Esportiu and Boateng's former club Granada.

The players that travelled with the team to Malaga include goalkeepers Dani Jiménez, Raúl Lizoain and Ximo Miralles.

The defender are Laure, Paris Adot, David Fernández, Héctor Rodas, Unai Elgezabal and Carlos Bellvis.

Midfielders Juan Aguilera, Albert Dorca, Dani Toribio, Ernesto Gómez, Isi Ros, Serhii Myakushko 'Miaka', Richard Boateng and Stoichkov made the trip and the strikers were Fran Sandaza, Rui Costa and Víctor Casadesus