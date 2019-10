Midfielder Richard Boateng scored his second league goal of season on Saturday in Alcorcón’s 3-1 win at Sporting Gijon in the Spanish second-tier.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net in the 40th minute to give his side a three-goal lead.

Alcoron had taken the lead and doubled it through Oscar on 19 minutes and Stoichkov in the 23rd minute.

Boateng was making his eighth league appearance of the season for Alcorcón.