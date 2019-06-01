Richard Boateng urges Alcorcón to finish season on a high to make fans happy

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has urged his AD Alcorcón teammates to finish the season in style after a run of poor results in recent weeks.

Alcorcón are without a win in their last five games but Boateng believes they can finish the campaign on a high ahead of their final two games against Gimnastic and Granada.

"We have to close the season giving a very good image so that the fans will be happy, they deserve it because they are magnificent and deserve a good image of us before the holidays," said Boateng.

Boateng has become a regular member of the Los Alfareros since arriving on loan from Real Oviedo, and started last week in the goalless draw against Almeria.

"We played in a complicated field and we got a positive result, which is very good to encourage and motivate the squad," he said.

Ahead of the penultimate agame of the season against Gimnastic on Sunday, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder is confident of a postive result.

"We are going to continue in the same line as always and face it as if it were the first day, we have the mentality to win and get a good result," he confessed.

Alcoron are currently 12th on the segunda division table and could finish in a top ten position if they win their last two games.

