Richard Keys blasts Carragher for ‘unforgivable’ AFCON comment on Mohamed Salah

Richard Keys has strongly criticised Jamie Carragher for dismissing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major tournament while discussing Mohamed Salah’s career achievements.

Salah once again delivered for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Manchester City, scoring and assisting to take his Premier League tally to 25 goals and 16 assists this season.

However, the post-match discussion on Sky Sports took an unexpected turn when Carragher questioned Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, suggesting the Egyptian had never played in a "major tournament."

Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge quickly corrected him, emphasizing AFCON’s importance, but Carragher scoffed at the suggestion, prompting a wave of criticism.

Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys joined the backlash, calling Carragher’s remarks “unforgivable ignorance” in his blog. “Time and again down the years, I’ve referenced the arrogance of so-called experts that live and work within the borders of the U.K. who think nothing beyond their territory matters,” Keys wrote.

Salah, who has represented Egypt in multiple AFCON tournaments and two World Cups, has been instrumental in Liverpool’s title push this season.

Many believe Carragher’s comments undermine African football, reinforcing a long-standing bias against the continent’s premier international competition.