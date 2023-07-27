Richard Kingson narrates how his proposal for training goalkeepers was rejected

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard 'Olele' Kingston has alleged that his proposal to train goalkeepers across the country was not supported by the erstwhile Normalization Committee.

The former Great Olympics goalkeeper is recognized as one of the greatest in the country, having played in the World Cups in Germany in 2006 and South Africa in 2010.

According to Kingson, Ghana is blessed with good goalkeepers, but they must be given time to develop so that they can prosper and reach the pinnacle of their careers.

He said he was willing to help the nation in that regard but his proposal was not supported by the Committee which was charged to review the state of Ghana football.

“I remember during the era of the Normalization Committee, I had a meeting with Dr Kofi Amoah, three other committee members, and the PFAG where I asked them to help me with a van so I can tour the regions to share ideas with the trainers of the various goalkeepers and have workouts with the goalkeepers," he told Accra based Angel TV.

“The plan was to visit all the Premier League clubs so that what I had learned from my days at Accra Great Olympics to the day I retired I can share.

"Goalkeeping is not only about training but your outside life can also distract you. If you don’t get the right training, your performance declines, so when they give me the opportunity, I will work and share ideas with these goalkeepers”, he added.

As a shot-stopper, Kingson won 93 caps for Ghana while scoring once.