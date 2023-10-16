Richard Kingson satisfied with Lawrence Ati-Zigi's performance in Mexico defeat

Richard Kingson, the goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars has expressed his satisfaction with Lawrence Ati-Zigi's ball-playing skills during their recent match against Mexico and affirmed that they would address the mistakes made.

Despite Ghana's 2-0 defeat Kingson believes Ati-Zigi showcased a commendable performance.

Speaking about Ati-Zigi's performance, Kingson highlighted the goalkeeper's ability to handle challenging back passes effectively and his high level of concentration and determination.

In an interview with 3Sports, Kingson stated, "Yes, he did well. He got very difficult back passes but dealt with them very well. Looking at his concentration and determination, it was very high, so we are going back to correct our mistakes to hope that we improve in the future."

Kingson emphasised that despite conceding two goals during the game against Mexico's El Tricolor, Ati-Zigi's overall performance was impressive.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start again in the upcoming match against the United States of America in Nashville, providing an opportunity for further improvement and a chance for the Black Stars to bounce back from their recent defeat.