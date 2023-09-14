Richard Kingson says Black Stars are on right path to winning AFCON in the future

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson has stated that the current Black Stars team under Chris Hughton are gradually finding their feet and will soon be ready to compete for a title.

The club hasn't lost a game since Chris Hughton was hired, winning three games and drawing two others to earn a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Since their fourth victory in 1982, Ghanaians have yearned for their fifth AFCON championship, and Richard Kingson has expressed his belief that the team may be on the verge of winning it.

While he would not guarantee the audience that the squad will win in the 2023 edition, he does say that they are on the right track, highlighting their increasing telepathy and teamwork.

"The Black Stars now we are coming together so I think before the AFCON, will get to know each other very well and I believe that we can get very far in the coming (AFCON). I cannot promise you [Ghana will win the AFCON] but I believe one day I will be a champion."

Before the 2023 AFCON, Ghana will square off with Mexico and the United States of America before playing their first two games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.