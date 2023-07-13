Richard Ofori opens up on 'difficult' Ghana Premier League triumph with Wa All Stars

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has described the Ghana Premier League triumph he enjoyed with his former team Wa All Stars as a challenging one.

During the 2015/16 season, Wa All Stars won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history in a campaign in which Ofori played a crucial role.

Ofori explained that the team went through difficulties due to their geographical location which meant they had to travel long distances to honour away games

“Wa All-Stars were based in the north of Ghana. Sometimes we would play midweek and then again on Sunday, so you travelled between 10 to 14 hours to games," he told sowetanlive.co.za in an interview.

"It was challenging. But we managed to play well and keep the team moving forward to still win the league. We went through a lot as a team to win that year," he added.

Wa All Stars are the only team from Ghana's Northern Region to have won the Ghana Premier League. The club, however, is currently called Legon Cities.

Meanwhile, Ofori has not had much success in terms of playing time recently, as his career has been plagued by injuries.

He has missed significant competitions for Ghana due to injuries, including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.