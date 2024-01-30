Richard Ofori pens heartfelt apology to Ghanaians, promises to avoid mistakes

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has finally broken his silence following Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has been at the receiving end of massive criticisms after his error led to the goal that kicked Ghana out of the tournament.

Having led Mozambique 2-0 for 90 minutes, Ofori conceded twice - six in three games - as the four-time African champions failed to make it beyond the group stage for a second successive year.

“To the wonderful people of Ghana, I humbly extend my heartfelt apologies for our team's performance at AFCON. As a collective, we fell short. We gave our all in previous games, and it pains me that we couldn't achieve the desired result in the end,” Ofori wrote Instagram.

“I want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and reassure you that we love God and are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to work harder, address our mistakes, and strive for a better outcome in the future. Your understanding means the world to us.”

Several other players including Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Kudus has apologised to Ghanaians for the poor showing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars will return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.