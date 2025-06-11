Richard Ofori was included in Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 to help him get a club - Felix Kyei reveals

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei has opened up on Richard Ofori’s sympathetic Black Stars inclusion for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, held in Ivory Coast.

Ofori made the 26-man squad for the continental tournament, where Ghana bowed out at group stage. However, Kyei, who was named on the Black Stars standby lists has disclosed the latter made the cut with the intention of helping him secure a club at the end of the tournament.

Revealing a conversation with the then Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Medeama FM, the 22-year-old revealed he was dropped for Ofori in an attempt to help him revive his career and secure a new club.

“We were about leaving for Ivory Coast for AFCON, and at the same time, I had a match at Tamale with Medeama. One day, I received a call from the then Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, and he commended me for my performance and urged me to keep my performance. He told me I’m on the standby lists for the AFCON and that, I will be invited in case there is any unfortunate incident before the start of the tournament”

“Hughton told me if he has to drop any goalkeeper, it should be Richard Ofori but because of his leadership roles and other stuff he has to be included in the team. Again, I was told Ofori’s inclusion was to help him regain his confidence and also use the tournament as a springboard to get a new club”

“It was a Christmas, so Hughton wished me well and I told him I have no qualms since he is the head coach and knows what’s best for the team. It’s normal, anything can happen during a national team call ups” he added.