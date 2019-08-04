Richard Ofori's debut as Maritzburg United captain ends in defeat against Golden Arrows

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori debut as skipper of Maritzburg United ended in a 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows in the opening fixture of the South Africa Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

Ofori was hoping to start his tenure as captain of the Team of Choice on a winning note ahead of their trip to Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

However, his day was ruined after the Arrows run away with the maximum points courtesy Michael Gumede's 46th minute strike.

The Ghana custodian was handed the captain's armband by coach Eric Tinkler following his exploits during their turbulent campaign last term.

The 25-year-old will skipper the team on match-days, with Nazeer Allie being named general captain.

Ofori joined the Team of Choice lads in 2018 after helping Wa All Stars clinch the Ghana Premier League title in 2017.