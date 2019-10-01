Video: Richmond Boakye scores first UEFA Champions League goal as Red Star Belgrade down Olympiacos

Striker Richmond Boakye climbed off the bench to score his first UEFA Champions League Group stage goal as Red Star Belgrade rallied to beat Greek side Olympiacos 3-1 at home on Tuesday night.

The Ghana international applied a blistering header to Marko Marin's corner-kick at the death to seal the comeback win in Group B.

Boakye had come on for Rajiv van La Parra in the 62nd minute when Red Star were trailing and shortly afterwards Milos Vulic equalized.

Olympiacos got the board after 37 minutes when Ruben Semedo sneaked in at the back of the Red Star defence and smashed in a floated free kick from the right side outside the box into the near post.

Three minutes from regulation time, Nemanja Milunovic headed in a corner kick to give the Serbian side the lead.

Watch video of the goal of Boakye below