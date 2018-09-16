Richmond Boakye dedicates double to Red Star Belgrade fans, teammates and coaches

Red Star Belgrade goal machine Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has dedicated his brace on his return debut to the fans, teammates and coaching staff.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and the second just after the hour mark as they won 6-0 against ten-man FK Radnik Surdulica.

''I would like to thank God. He is responsible for everything I have achieved in my life, and also against FK Radnik Surdulica,'' he told the club's website.

''I am happy to be at Red Star Belgrade and I would particularly praise the phenomenal game of my teammate.

''But for them, there would be no goals. I dedicate my goals to the fans, teammates and professional staff.''