Richmond Boakye delighted to score in Red Star Blegarde's win over Olympiakos in the UCL

Ghana striker Richmond Bakye-Yiadom has expressed delight in scoring his first goal in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The prolific Red Star Belgrade attacker sealed victory for the Serbian champions in their 3-1 win against Greek side Olympiakos on Tuesday.

"I'm happy we won. I'm glad to be in this country and in this team. I know the history of the Red Star very well, it's a big club. I'm glad to be a part of this story," the striker said after the game.

The Ghana international applied a blistering header to Marko Marin's corner-kick at the death to seal the comeback win in Group B.

Boakye had come on for Rajiv van La Parra in the 62nd minute when Red Star were trailing and shortly afterwards Milos Vulic equalized.

Olympiacos got the board after 37 minutes when Ruben Semedo sneaked in at the back of the Red Star defence and smashed in a floated free kick from the right side outside the box into the near post.

Three minutes from regulation time, Nemanja Milunovic headed in a corner kick to give the Serbian side the lead