Richmond Boakye makes injury return in Jiangsu Suning stalemate with Guangzhou R&F

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom produced a comparative man-of-the-match performance in a China Super Cup fixture today, despite only returning from injury and starting off the bench from the 62nd minute.

He was unlucky not to score twice with two brilliant efforts as it ended Jiangsu Suning 0-0 Guangzhou R&F. But the satisfaction for Suning comes more from the fact he is now fully fit, ahead of the resumption of the league on July 17.

Coach Cosmin Olâroiu is now likely to start the Ghanaian in Wednesday’s friendly at home to English side Southampton. Boakye’s injury limited him to only 8 games of the first round of the league, scoring twice and assisting twice.

The striker withdrew from the Black Stars’ double-header of friendly fixtures in May and June after he picked up an ankle injury in defeat at leaders Shanghai SIPG, in the Chinese Super League.