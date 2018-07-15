Richmond Boakye staying put at Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning; agent fumes at Red Star Belgrade loan reports

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's agent has vehemently quashed rumours gaining currency that the Jiangsu Suning striker has rejoined Red Star Belgrade on loan.

The official Twitter handle of ArthurLegacy says rumors of a finalized loan deal are false.

The statement on the micro-blogging website was emphatic that the Ghana international was staying with the Chinese Super League side.

''Officially, Boakye is staying with #JiangsuSuning. He’s very happy there. He’s currently excited & looking forward to the resumption of the #CSL on Tuesday,'' ArthurLegacy tweeted.

Despite only returning from a long injury layoff, Boakye is currently on good form, scoring and producing comparative man-of-the-match performances.

But, claims from Serbia of a loan agreement between the two clubs have been trending.

Boakye is expected to start when Suning welcome Beijing Renhe on the resumption of the China Super League on Tuesday, despite the arrival of Brazilian striker Éder from parent club Inter Milan.

Boakye joined Suning in February in what a reported €4 million euros a year deal.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2018