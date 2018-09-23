Richmond Boakye strikes equalizer for Red Star Belgrade in draw at Partizan in 'The Eternal Derby'

Richmond Boakye scored the equalizer to earn a point for Red Star Belgrade who drew 1-1 at Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Superliga 'The Eternal Derby' on Sunday.

The Ghana international striker found the back of the net in the 73rd minute after applying a header to a Marko Marin cross.

Goalkeeper Vladimir Stojković thought he's saved it, but the assistant referee signalled that it had crossed the goal line and that it was a goal.

Partizan had taken the lead on 33 minutes through Ricardo Gomes.

He picked up a gifted pass and hammered it home into Borjan's top right corner to give his team the lead.

The point earned keeps Red Star two points above Partizan, who are third on goal difference having played a game more.