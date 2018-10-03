GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Richmond Boakye to miss Red Star Belgrade trip to PSG due to 'minor' injury

Published on: 03 October 2018
Richmond Boakye to miss Red Star Belgrade trip to PSG due to 'minor' injury
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will miss Red Star Belgrade's match at PSG on Wednesday night due to a minor knock.

The Ghana international suffered the problem in training and did not travel with the team to Paris.

Head coach Vladan Milojević has decided not to take chances and aggravate the injury as he would rely on him against Zemun on Sunday before the international break.

Boakye has been one of the key players for Red Star Belgrade since rejoining the Serbian giants on transfer deadline day.

He has scored three goals in two league appearances.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations