Richmond Boakye-Yiadom bags 11 goals for Red Star Belgrade in European club competition

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom goal against Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the Champions League qualification has seen him rise up the ladder on the list of foreign players to have scored in European competitions for the club.

The Black Stars striker has now scored 11 goals in Europe for Red Star Belgrade and currently sits eighth on the long list.

The 26-year old has been prolific for the Serbian giants scoring three goals in three matches played in the qualifiers against Suduva, HJK Helsinki and Copenhagen.

Boakye Yiadom’s goal saw Red Star Belgrade take an early lead in the first half against Copenhagen.

The home side got the equalizer with some few minutes to end the first half through N’doye.

Boakye-Yiadom lasted 82 minutes in the game before substituted.

Red Star Belgrade eliminated the Danish giants 6-5 on penalties to step up a clash with Young Boys in the play-offs.