Richmond Boakye-Yiadom fit for Champions League qualifying opener at FK Sūduva tonight

Having topped the scorers' chart in qualifying for the Europa League last season, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom returns to Europe this season in a qualifier for the Champions League in Lithuania tonight.

The richly in-form striker has been scoring in preseason friendlies and Red Star Belgrade are hopeful the 26-year will take that form into the Champions League.

Boakye missed Ghana’s failed Africa Cup of Nations campaign due to injury but Red Star are happy he has recovered in time for this crucial First Round Champions League qualifier, having made the group stages a season earlier.

Boakye is hoping for another sensational season in Serbia, the blossoming scoring form of last season.