Richmond Boakye Yiadom hopes to replicate fine scoring form at 2019 AFCON

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has returned from injury at the right time as Ghana prepares for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 26-year old is hoping to replicate his fine goal scoring form at club level during the AFCON for the Black Stars.

The Jiangsu Suning player on loan at Red Star Belgrade is the most-in form Ghanaian player in Europe this season as he has registered 13 goals in 15 games for the Serbian club this season.

Yiadom has been an integral part of the Black Stars in the last few years and with the European season coming to an end, the striker tells Finder Sports he has big dreams ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

Speaking to Finder Sports about his season he said, “By God’s grace it is going well and blissful. Thanks to Jehovah. I had one or two injuries but I am glad God has given me 13 goals out of 15 matches in the second round so I can say it has been a good season for me”.

Boakye Yiadom who is hoping to make the Black Stars squad for the AFCON said he anticipates a tough campaign for Ghana.

“It’s not an easy group because any team which made it to the Africa Cup of Nations deserves to be there. We (Ghana) don’t have to take it normal or easy, we need to play and fight like how we played during the qualifiers and I know we can qualify out of the group. With God on our side we can bring the cup home as well”.

Concerning which team will qualify alongside Ghana in Group F he told the paper that all the teams qualified to play in the tournament deserve to be there and there are no minnows in the group. “I cannot say anything about that. What I know is my team and nation will qualify”.

The former Juventus striker hopes God’s destiny for him will be prevailed should he make the squad for the AFCON.

Finder Sports sources indicate that Richmond Boakye Yiadom is on Kwesi Appiah’s squad list for the AFCON.

He missed Ghana’s double header in March against Kenya and Mauritania due to injury.

He is expected to make his second appearance in the AFCON should he make Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the tournament.

