GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Red Star Belgrade on loan - Report

Published on: 14 July 2018
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Red Star Belgrade on loan - Report
Richmond Boakye Yiadom picture via 'player's twitter handle

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom has rejoined Red Star Belgrade on loam from Jiangsu Suning, according to media reports.

The 25-year-old left the Belgrade-based club during the last winter transfer window after hitting 42 strikes in 48 games outings in all competition.

According to media reports, Boakye-Yiadom will arrive in Serbia next week to start training with Red Star Belgrade.

Due to injuries, he registered only two goals with an assist in his 8 appearances for Jiangsu Suning in his debut season.

Red Star Belgrade also have Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila who also joined them on loan from Kuwaiti club Al Qadsia this summer.

Boakye-Yiadom has capped twelve (12) times for Ghana with six goals to his credit.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations