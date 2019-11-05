Richmond Boakye -Yiadom returns for Champions League game against Tottenham

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade attacker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom has made a return from injury and is expected to play a role in this Wednesday’s Champions League game against Tottenham at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Boakye-Yiadom returned from his injury this weekend to score a goal against Proleter in the Serbian Super League on Saturday. Red Star Belgrade won the game by 2-0 to stretch their lead on the table.

The former Juventus striker has now shifted his attention to the game against Tottenham and hopes his side will get revenge in that 5-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg.

The 26-year old missed the reverse game against Tottenham in match day three with the London club thumping Red Stars Belgrade 5-0.

“I missed the first leg against Tottenham due to an injury I suffered after our second game against Olympiacos which ruled me out for a week. I am currently fit now and thanks to the chance given me by the coach I was able to score my first league goal, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I hope I can carry that momentum into the game against Tottenham on Wednesday. We have to redeem ourselves after that humiliating defeat and I’m hoping to score in that game as well”, he stated.

Boakye-Yiadom has scored four goals in nine games in the Champions League this season for Red Star Belgrade. (3 goals in the play-offs and 1 goal in the group stage).