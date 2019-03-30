Richmond Boakye-Yiadom returns from injury to score as Red Star Belgrade see off Macva

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom returned from injury to hit the back of the net for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 win over Macva in the Serbian top-flight league.

Boakye-Yiadom has been out of action since March 6, after sustaining an injury in their 3-1 win at Mladost.

The Ghanaian was declared fit last week but had to wait as the league proceeded on international break.

He announced his comeback with a sublime strike in the 37th minute to pull parity for his side after Petar Gigic has given the visitors the lead in the 15th minute.

El Fadou Ben ensured the capital-based side pick the maximum points from the game after he artfully buried a spot-kick on the 75th minute mark.

Boakye-Yiadom was hauled off in the 83rd minute after the win looked to have been secured.

He has netted 9 league goals and registered 2 assist in the ongoing campaign.