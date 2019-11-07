Richmond Boakye-Yiadom returns to training after injury scare against Tottenham

Red Star Belgrade striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom returned to training on Thursday after avoiding an injury scare in the Champions League game against Tottenham.

The Ghanaian International was introduced into the game in the 67th minute as Red Star Belgrade lost at home to Tottenham by 4-0.

Son Heung-min scored a brace with Erikson and Lo Celso scoring a goal each to secure the win for Spurs.

Red Star Belgrade had to finish the game with 10-men following Pavkov injury in the closing minutes of the game.

Boakye-Yiadom suffered a nasty tackle from Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp in the 92nd minute which saw him limping after the game.

Oliver Skipp was booked for that dangerous tackle on the Black Stars striker.

The 26-year old has returned to training this morning, GHANAsoccernet.com can report and will be ready for this weekend’s league game.