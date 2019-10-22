Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ruled out of Red Star Belgrade's UCL clash against Tottenham

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will miss Red Star Belgrade's UEFA Champions League clash against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

The Ghanaian striker failed to travel London for the third Champions league group stage game against Spurs owing an injury he sustained during a training session on Thursday.

The extent of his absence is yet to be known but manager Vladan Milojevic believes he has a good squad for the game in England tonight.

"When someone is gone, then the potential for us is missing. Personally, I don't think so, because I have confidence in all my football players. Pavlik, now Boakye, was injured against Olympiakos, but that is something we have to deal with," says manager Vladan Milojevic.

Red Star Belgrade will be hoping to put an abysmal Tottenham side to the sword after coming from behind to beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the last group fixture .

They've enjoyed five consecutive victories in the Serbian SuperLiga.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin