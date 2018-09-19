Richmond Boakye-Yiadom satisfied with Red Star Belgrade draw against Napoli in UCL

Ghana forward Richard Boakye Yiadom has expressed satisfaction in the performance of Red Star Belgrade in their 0-0 draw with Italian side Napoli in the UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The striker, who rejoined the club after an unsuccessful spell in China, played 81 minutes of a grueling encounter in Belgrade.

The former Juventus marksman was happy with the spirited display by the team insisting it was good point for the club in a difficult group.

He posted on Twitter,"A precious, precious, really precious point for us in a very difficult @ ChampionsLeague opener against @ en_sscnapoli. That was a very spirited performance, @ crvenazvezda_en. # CZVNAP."

Red Star are in a tough group, which has last year's finalist Liverpool and mega-rich Paris Saint Germain.

