Richmond Boakye-Yiadom satisfied with Red Star Belgrade draw against Napoli in UCL

Ghana forward Richard Boakye Yiadom has expressed satisfaction in the performance of Red Star Belgrade in their 0-0 draw with Italian side Napoli in the UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.
The striker, who rejoined the club after an unsuccessful spell in China, played 81 minutes of a grueling encounter in Belgrade.
The former Juventus marksman was happy with the spirited display by the team insisting it was good point for the club in a difficult group.
He posted on Twitter,"A precious, precious, really precious point for us in a very difficult
@ChampionsLeague opener against @en_sscnapoli. That was a very spirited performance, @crvenazvezda_en. #CZVNAP."
Red Star are in a tough group, which has last year's finalist Liverpool and mega-rich Paris Saint Germain.
A precious, precious, really precious point for us in a very difficult @ChampionsLeague opener against @en_sscnapoli. That was a very spirited performance, @crvenazvezda_en. #CZVNAP pic.twitter.com/MvMIXvUcNi
— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye__Magic14)
https://twitter.com/Boakye__Magic14/status/1042180484179144705
— (@Boakye__Magic14) December 6, 2017
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2018