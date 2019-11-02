Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores as Red Star Belgrade beat Proleter 2-0

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom climed off the bench to score for Red Star Belgrade in their   2-0 win over Proleter in the Serbian Super League on Saturday. 

The 26-year old was introduced into the game in the  62nd minute as he came in for Simic.

The first half ended goalless with both sides failing to find the back of the net.

Garcia Mateo Ezekil scored the opening goal for Red Star Belgrade in  59th minute through a strike.

Boakye Yiadom secured the win for the away with a stunner in the 82nd minute to secure the three points for the club.

Red Star after this win have accrued 33 points and are on top of the league.

 

