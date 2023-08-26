Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores hat-trick in Selangor's 11-2 thrashing of Kelantan FC

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a hat-trick to lead Selangor FC to a big win against Kelantan FC in the Malaysian Super League.

Boakye-Yiadom, who started and lasted the entire duration, netted three times in the second half as the visitors thumped their host 11-2.

A brace from Ayron and as well as strikes from Sharul Nazeem and Orozco saw Selangor head into the break with a four-goal lead.

After the break Boakye-Yiadom extended the lead in the 48th minute before Ayron completed his hat-trick o the hour mark.

In a devastating end to the game, the Ghana international netted twice to add Faisal Halim's brace and Ayron's fourth of the match.

Boakye-Yiadom's compatriot Lawrence Agyarkwa was a second half substitute while defender Richmond Ankrah missed the game due to injury.

The former Juventus forward joined Selangor in the summer transfer window after a shirt spell in Libya.