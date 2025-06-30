Richmond Darko pens heartfelt message to Samartex after release

Midfielder Richmond Darko has expressed gratitude to former Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex following his release by the club.

The 22-year-old was part of four players the club released on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Darko was part of the side that won the Premier League title in the 2023/24 season and also participated in the CAF Champions League.

"My time with FC Samartex has come to an end, but the memories and milestones will stay with me always. Winning the league title and representing the club on the continental stage were defining moments in my career. To the incredible fans thank you for your unwavering support," wrote the midfielder on social media.

He joined Samartex from Tema Youth, going on to play a significant role in his two years at the club.

Last season, Darko made 19 appearances for the Timbers, who finished the campaign in seventh position. He is now a free agent and can join the team of his choice.