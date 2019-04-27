Richmond Kickers defender Wahab Ackwei makes USL League Team of the Week appearance

Richmond Kickers FC defender Wahab Ackwei has been named in the United Soccer League Team of the Week for matchday four.

Ackwei earned a place in team after his gallant display for the Red and White lads in their 1-0 over Greenville Triumph SC.

The 22-year-old is making his second appearance this season for the USL League One Team of the Week.

The former Inter Allies captain recorded a passing percentage of 80% and 8 clearances as the Kickers picked up their second clean sheet of the season.

He was at the center of the Kickers’ shutout in Greenville as he recorded five interceptions, made 10 recoveries and won 5 of 6 duels.

Ackwei joined Richmond Kickers FC on a free transfer after terminating his contract with New York Red Bulls II in 2018.