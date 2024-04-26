Richmond Lamptey among key players set to miss Kotoko clash with Medeama

Asante Kotoko prepare to take on Medeama in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter on Saturday, but they will have to do so without several key players.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a contentious victory over Samartex last weekend, ending a poor run of results that saw them lose six out of seven games. Despite this, they aim to continue their winning momentum.

However, Asante Kotoko will face Medeama without as many as eight important players. Midfielder Richmond Lamptey and left-back John Tedeku are sidelined due to injuries, while winger Isaac Oppong's availability remains uncertain due to illness.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, and Peter Amidu Acquah are undergoing assessments by the medical team after being unable to train with the squad.

Furthermore, midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena is still on the path to full recovery and will miss the crucial encounter. Versatile midfielder Sherif Mohammed is also out of contention as he recuperates from successful surgery.

Despite the absence of these key players, Asante Kotoko remain confident ahead of the match against Medeama. The two teams have faced each other six times since April 2021, with Medeama winning twice and Asante Kotoko emerging victorious four times.