Richmond Lamptey: Asante Kotoko head to CAS over midfielder’s match-fixing ban

Asante Kotoko will appeal the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee's ban on Richmond Lamptey over a match-fixing scandal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (GFA).

On Friday, Kotoko announced that they had directed their legal team to begin procedures at CAS in relation to the 25-year-old’s appeal.

Lamptey was barred from all football-related activities for 30 months in May by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee for his role in the match-fixing scandal involving AshantiGold and Inter Allies while with Allies.

According to the GFA's verdict released, Lamptey was charged on two counts for breaching Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier league regulations,2019 and Article 26(1) & (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.

"That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations."

Lamptey signed a three-year contract with Kotoko from Inter Allies in September 2021, and he helped the Kumasi-based club win the Ghana Premier League last season.

The ban, however, means he will be unable to play for the Porcupine Warriors in the upcoming season, which Kotoko is upset about because he is critical to their plans.

“Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS ), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal,” Kotoko said.