Richmond Lamptey bids Danlad Ibrahim farewell after Asante Kotoko release

Asante Kotoko captain Richmond Lamptey has sent a farewell message to goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim following his departure from the club.

The former Ghana U17 goalkeeper was released by the club at the end of the 2023/24 season and can now join any team of his choice.

Ibrahim, who was one of the captains at Kotoko, struggled for game time last season with Fredrick Asare the coach's preferred choice.

"It was nice having you as a teammate and friend. Good Luck in your future endeavors," wrote Lamptey as he bid the goalkeeper farewell.

The 2022 World Cup squad member started his career with the Reds, joining them as a teenager and spent most of his time developing through the lower ranks.

However, he is expected to secure a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, Lamptey is one of the few players left to stay following a massive clearout in the squad.

Eighteen players have left the Porcupine Warriors in the last twenty-four hours.