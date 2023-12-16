Richmond Lamptey is far ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo – Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor has expressed a controversial opinion regarding the potential inclusion of Richmond Lamptey in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak star is firmly advocating for Lamptey's selection based on his impressive performance in the current Ghana Premier League season. Taylor contends that Lamptey surpasses regular Black Stars midfielders Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo.

Iddrisu has consistently featured in recent years, mainly due to his sustained excellence in the Spanish La Liga. On the other hand, Addo gained recognition after excelling in Moldova for FC Sheriff and currently plies his trade in the Serbian league with Red Star Belgrade.

Taylor, speaking on Angel TV, explained his stance on Lamptey's inclusion, stating, "His footballing skills are a bit different from what we have now, and that’s why I believe that he’s ahead of the pack. I believe he can get a position in the Black Stars because any coach who is determined to win something will like him."

He further emphasised Lamptey's superiority, asserting, "I believe he is far ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo because of his ball-carrying and passing abilities. He has a way of finding strikers with the ball and making them enjoy his play."

In justifying his position, Taylor highlighted the uniqueness of Lamptey's playing style and praised his ability to connect with strikers. He expressed optimism about Lamptey's compatibility with the Black Stars players, stating, "There are some players in the Ghana Premier League who play like those abroad. He can play with the Black Stars players. We’ve been complaining about the quality of midfielders, and now we have been lucky to find a player in the Ghana Premier League."

As the deadline for the final squad announcement approaches, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has already submitted the provisional squad for the tournament scheduled for January 13, 2024.

The final squad is expected to be revealed by January 3, with Lamptey and other hopefuls eagerly anticipating the possibility of an invitation.