Richmond Lamptey pinpoints fear as root cause behind Kotoko’s recent slump

Asante Kotoko deputy captain Richmond Lamptey attributes the club's seven-match winless streak in the Ghana Premier League to anxiety among teammates.

The prolonged slump culminated in a palace visit to see Otumfuo, their life patron, in early April.

Before the audience, the Porcupines suffered six losses and one draw in seven games.

Encounters with the Asantehene appeared transformative, yielding improved outcomes: Kotoko triumphed against Samartex, drew with Medeama SC, and conquered Legon Cities 2-0 consecutively.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Lamptey divulged, "After we visited Opemsuo, by God’s grace, things have changed for us."

Furthermore, he cautioned, "Kotoko is a team when you are playing here you don’t play with it. You have to be very serious."

Owing to injury, Lamptey has been absent from Asante Kotoko's roster for an elongated duration.

On May 27, the record Ghana Premiership winners prepare to engage Berekum Chelsea away at Golden City Park, marking week 30 of the domestic competition.

Reflecting on the apprehension affecting team morale, Lamptey noted, "I have seen that there was some fear that has overcome the boys and how Kotoko is, when a defeat comes, the fans will talk. But now, the boys have overcome the fear."