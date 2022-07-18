Ridge City FC secure Women’s Premier League promotion

Ridge City FC qualified for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League after an overly impressive campaign in the second tier.

Ridge City capped off a remarkable season by winning the Women's Regional Zonal Championship play-off at Alyinase CAM park.

Ernestine Darkoa Frimpong put the promotion-chasing Blessed Ladies FC ahead in the 60th minute with a beautiful volley that beat the goalkeeper in poles.

The impressive run in the middle league culminated in a spot in Ghana's top tier of women's football.

Ridge City FC have thus joined Essiam Socrates FC in qualifying for the 2022/23 Women's Premier League next season.

The club nicknamed the “Panthers” was founded in 2018, with the objective to give a platform to talented women footballers.