Riedewald Hails Ghanaian teen Rak-Sakyi's performance as Crystal Palace secure draw against Brondby

Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald has heaped praise on his teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi following their team's 2-2 draw against pre-season opponents Brondby.

Rak-Sakyi, an attacking player, found the back of the net during the match, leaving a lasting impression on Riedewald and the rest of the squad.

Speaking about Rak-Sakyi's performance, Riedewald expressed his excitement and admiration for the young talent. He highlighted the progress Rak-Sakyi has made since their interactions during the previous pre-season and his subsequent successful loan spell.

"He's very exciting," Riedewald shared.

"I had the opportunity to speak to him extensively last pre-season, and then he went on loan where he performed exceptionally well."

The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan, gaining valuable experience and showcasing his skills on the pitch.

This season, Rak-Sakyi has returned to Crystal Palace, displaying his readiness, sharpness, and increased maturity.

Riedewald acknowledged the positive impact of Rak-Sakyi's loan spell, suggesting that it has contributed to his development as a player.

The young winger's impressive performances during pre-season have caught the attention of his teammates, creating anticipation for his involvement throughout the upcoming campaign.