Right now I want to play for Holland but I won't write off Ghana- Jeremie Frimpong

Defender Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that there has been interest from Ghana for him to represent the country at international level.

However, he wants to concentrate on the Dutch junior national teams after he was invited for the U-20 team ahead of the Elite group games against France and Czech republic this month.

The 18-year old has made a huge statement since arriving in Scotland on deadline day to join Celtic, where he was scored a goal and made an assist in three senior appearances.

“I was born in Amsterdam, my parents are Dutch and Ghanaian. There is interest in me from Ghana but right now I want to play for Holland. I won’t write off Ghana and I could play for England as well," he said.

Even though, the teenage sensation wants to represent Holland at international level, he admits the language has been a challenge for him.

“The Dutch language isn’t the easiest to learn. The way they speak is fast, so you’ve just got to listen to what they are saying and look at their lips carefully!

“My sister speaks it fluently. She’s been teaching me little bits but it’s hard. It was English that was spoken in the house when I was growing up. That and the Ghana language which is called Twi.

“My mum would normally speak that to me but my brothers and sisters all speak English. The only Dutch we would use would be hello and goodbye!”